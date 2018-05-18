Meghan and Harry should hire these #RoyalWeddingBands

Wedding bands tend to get a bad rap as groups that spit out endless covers of Kool & The Gang's Celebration and Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't have to worry about those cliches during their royal nuptials on Saturday if they take Twitter's recommendations for #RoyalWeddingBands.
Twitter is erupting with band-name mash-ups that play on royal wedding themes, sparked in part by a push from @MusicalHashtags. Here are some more gems.
There's always someone who wants to take the lazy way out of the hashtag challenge:
And it's okay if you saw #RoyalWeddingBands on Twitter and got a little confused by the content.
Finally, we'll leave you with one of the more bizarre entries, which wins points for being both out of left field and fun to say.
Harry and Meghan are expected to have some real musicians involved in their celebration, with an organist and choir scheduled for the ceremony and a DJ and live band at the reception. So they may all end up shouting the chorus to Sweet Caroline after all.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.