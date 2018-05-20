Missed the royal wedding? Relive it in seconds

You might have heard some guy named Harry married some girl named Meghan on Saturday. Too busy to keep up with their itty bitty celebration? Not interested in every detail on the dress, tiara, flowers and attendants, but want enough info to hold your own with co-workers on Monday morning? Watch a replay, or get an even faster recap of the highlights here:
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.