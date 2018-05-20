Missed the royal wedding? Relive it in seconds

You might have heard some guy named Harry married some girl named Meghan on Saturday. Too busy to keep up with their itty bitty celebration? Not interested in every detail on the dress, tiara, flowers and attendants, but want enough info to hold your own with co-workers on Monday morning? Watch a replay, or get an even faster recap of the highlights here:

Celebs arrive, wearing hats

Meghan and her train, on time

Bride, unveiled



Bishop Michael Curry's speech

It's official

Greeting onlookers

SNL wastes no time