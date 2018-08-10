Hey, is that Queen Elsa of Frozen fame in a Just Let It Go T-shirt and sweatpants? Princess Tiana in green PJs and slurping a Frappuccino? Mulan kicking back in cool red Converse sneakers?
These are not your grandmothers' Disney princesses.
In a photo from the upcoming Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, shared by Entertainment Weekly, the Disney royals lounge around slumber-party style, and they've swapped their gowns for comfier clothes.
Arcade racer Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) learned in the first Wreck-It Ralph movie that she, too, is a princess, and in the sequel, she gets to hang out with the older, more established royals -- and converts them to her casual-clothing lifestyle.
"I'm very proud of my character being a Disney princess with a human waist," Silverman told EW. "I love that she is a princess but wears, like, a hoodie, and she inspires them all to wear comfortable clothes."
Silverman's a bit excited about the barriers her princess is breaking, too. "It didn't really cross my mind that I'm a Disney princess -- like, that I'm canon -- until we all met this year, and I got a little choked up," she admits. "It's corny, I know, but I was like, 'Oh s--t, right. I'm this Jewish, comfortable-clothes-wearing Disney princess. How cool is that?"
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 hits theaters in November.
Discuss: See the Disney princesses lounge around in sweats
