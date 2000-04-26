Roundup: Razorfish, Prodigy top estimates

Razorfish (Nasdaq: RAZF) edged past analyst estimates in the first quarter.

After market close Tuesday, the technology services company reported first quarter net income of $6.5 million, or 7 cents per share, excluding amortization and charges related to stock options. First Call's survey of 10 analysts predicted a profit of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended Mar. 31.

Including all charges and gains, Razorfish earned $4.5 million, or 5 cents per share.

First quarter revenue increased to $64.1 million, up 22 percent sequentially and up 97 percent year-over-year.

Shares of Razorfish rose as high as 21 in afterhours activity on the Island electronic communications network. The stock closed Tuesday's regular trading at 19 1/8, up 1 7/8 for the session.

Other companies reporting quarterly results Tuesday:

Prodigy (Nasdaq: PRGY) surpassed the consensus forecast in the first quarter.

The Internet service provider reported a first quarter net loss of $34.9 million, or 54 cents per share, easily topping First Call's consensus prediction of a loss of 67 cents per share. First quarter revenue increased 81 percent year-over-year, to $65 million from $35.9 million.

Prodigy said its DSL rollout is growing quickly. SBC (NYSE: SBC) has sold 301,000 DSL lines for Prodigy, 201,000 of which have been installed.

MyPoints.com (Nasdaq: MYPT) handily beat analyst estimates in the first quarter.

The provider of direct marketing services and customer loyalty programs reported a first quarter net loss of $10.9 million, or 40 cents per share. First Call consensus predicted a loss of 53 cents per share.

First quarter revenue increased to $15.8 million, up 20 percent sequentially.

Marimba.com (Nasdaq: MRBA) topped analyst forecasts in the first quarter.

The provider Internet infrastructure management software saw a first quarter loss of a penny per share, excluding amortization. First Call consensus called for a loss of 2 cents per share.

Including amortization costs of $336,000, Marimba.com lost $659,000, or 3 cents per share.

First quarter revenue increased 72 percent year-over-year to $10.6 million.

F5 Networks (Nasdaq: FFIV) met analyst estimates in the second quarter.

The vendor of software for managing network traffic reported fiscal second quarter net income of $4.1 million, or 18 cents per share, in line with First Call's consensus estimate. Revenue increased 23 percent sequentially to $23.6 million.

Fogdog Sports (Nasdaq: FOGD) topped analyst estimates in the first quarter.

The online retailer of sporting goods reported a first quarter loss of $9.8 million, or 27 cents per share, excluding non-cash charges. First Call consensus predicted a loss of 30 cents per share.

Including all charges, Fogdog lost $14.7 million, or 41 cents per share.

First quarter revenue increased to $4.7 million, up 6 percent sequentially.

iXL Enterprises (Nasdaq: IIXL) beat Wall Street estimates.

The Internet consulting firm said its loss totalled $21 million, or 29 cents a share, compared to $23.5 million or $1.46 a share, in the year-ago period.

The Atlanta-based company's revenue rose to $103 million in the quarter from $33 million in the year-ago period.

Excluding non-cash charges, iXL reported EBITDA of $6.9 million, or 10 cents a share, compared to negative EBITDA of $6.2 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Wall Street analysts had expected iXL to earn 7 cents a share, excluding amortization, according to research firm First Call.

724 Solutions (Nasdaq: SVNX) easily outpaced analyst estimates in the first quarter.

The maker of wireless Internet banking software said net losses grew to $6.9 million, or 20 cents a share. First Call's survey of seven analysts predicted a loss of 43 cents per share.

Net revenue, after stock-based compensation, soared to $3.1 million in the first quarter versus a year-ago $51,000 as licensing fees from its bank customers started rolling in.

Mail.com (Nasdaq: MAIL) beat estimates by a penny in the first quarter.

The provider of Internet messaging services reporte a first quarter net loss of $19.8 million, or 40 cents per share, excluding non-operating and non-cash expenses. First Call consensus predicted a loss of 41 cents per share.

Including all charges, Mail.com lost $42.5 million, or 86 cents per share.

First quarter revenue increased 63 percent sequentially to $10 million.>