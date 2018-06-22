ABC

When ABC cancelled the Roseanne reboot after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about a former Obama aide in May, it looked like the show's cast wouldn't get another opportunity to make fans laugh.

Now the Conners will get a second chance.

ABC has given a series order to The Conners, a spin-off TV show about a working-class family starring original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. But Barr won't be a part of the show.

Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the spinoff, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.

"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience," ABC cast members Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson, and Fishman said in a joint statement.

"We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today."

The Conners is slated to debut this fall with a 10-episode season, and will take over the 8 p.m. Tuesday time slot on ABC that was previously reserved for Roseanne.