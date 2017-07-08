Soccer star Ronaldo shows how topless shots go viral

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It's hard being an icon.

Especially one who's sculpted to perfection.

Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo wants you to know that the web makes his life even harder. Or, perhaps, even more entertaining and lucrative.

In a new ad for broadband and cable operator Altice USA -- formerly known as Cablevision -- Ronaldo does what so many of us have done. He's trying to put his hotel tray out into the corridor. Then, the door to his room slams shut.

Fortuitously, he is, at least, wearing underwear.

On the other hand, he's Cristiano Ronaldo. It's no surprise, then, that a hotel employee photographs him before helping him open the door again.

Soon, the picture is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Gasps at Ronaldo's beauty are being heard from Madrid to Mississippi. Women are fanning themselves. Men are silently berating themselves that they'll never be as beautiful as the man himself. And it's so unfair that he's a wonderful soccer player too.

Within just a few seconds, Ronaldo is back in his hotel room, finally getting dressed. What does he see? That his photo is so very viral that it's actually being featured on the news. This is the world we live in.

What conclusions can we reach from this many-layered oeuvre?

Well, all of us are vulnerable at every moment in time. We could each become viral before we even know what has happened.

On the other hand, with great coincidence, Ronaldo has his own underwear brand. So if we're going to be caught unawares to the world's gaze, it's best if we're wearing something that can make us a little money.

Some might merely whisper in Ronaldo's ear that he shouldn't stay in that hotel again. If the staff are going to be taking pictures of you in your undies and sending them around the world, they don't really understand the basics of five-star discretion.

