Ah, clouds. Some look like fluffy sheep. Some look like artful veils. And some look like an oncoming apocalypse rolled up into a startling tube.

You could go your whole life and never see a rare "roll cloud" in person, but the US National Weather Service office in San Angelo, Texas, snapped a photo of the strange formation in the sky and posted it to social media Monday.

Parts of west central Texas were treated to a fairly rare and well-formed "Roll Cloud" moving through the area this morning, as a cold front swept through. Here is what it looked like from the NWS Office in San Angelo. Feel free to reply with your own images! #txwx pic.twitter.com/wc1FpKATr9 — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) March 5, 2018

A roll cloud is a type of arcus cloud, which is a low-lying horizontal formation.

"These rare long clouds may form near advancing cold fronts. In particular, a downdraft from an advancing storm front can cause moist warm air to rise, cool below its dew point, and so form a cloud," NASA explains.

Despite the dramatic formation's resemblance to a massive funnel cloud laying on its side, NASA says roll clouds aren't thought to be able to morph into a tornado.

The Facebook version of the NWS photo lets you explore the space in 360, which is the next best thing to being there. Weather-watching Texas residents described the cloud in the comments as stunning, cool and "kinda weird."