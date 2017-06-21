'Rogue One' will stream exclusively on Netflix in July

Lucasfilm

Netflix on Wednesday debuted a trailer of upcoming releases that will be available for streaming in July, and included on the list is none other than Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Last year's blockbuster will be the first of the Star Wars franchise to come to the service as part of an exclusive deal between Netflix and Disney.

The contract did not take effect until September 2016, four years after its 2012 announcement, and also includes movies from Pixar and Marvel. This is yet another big win for streaming services as more entries in Disney's biggest franchises will continue to be added to Netflix's roster.

