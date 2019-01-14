Rocket League joins Fortnite in offering crossplay across all platforms

Nintendo

Rocket League, the popular game where battling cars play soccer against each other, is now fully cross-platform, including with the PlayStation 4.

Psyonix made the announcement in a post on its website Monday along with Psyonix Vice President of Publishing Jeremy Dunham announcing the news on the PlayStation blog. Rocket League is also available on Steam, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac.

Psyonix said that players who would like to play cross-platform with their friends should select "Play" from the game's menu, then "Private Match" and either "Create" or "Join Private Match." A full cross-platform party system is also in the works for later this year.