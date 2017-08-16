Robots the size of a human hair cure sick mice -- with bubbles

A new breakthrough in tiny "micromotors" has scientists celebrating.

Raquel Welch In 'Fantastic Voyage'

"Fantastic Voyage": This is what we imagine when we hear about tiny nanotechnology robots inside the body. 

 Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Scientists are breaking out the bubbles to celebrate a new breakthrough -- and we're not talking about champagne. Tiny robots the size of a human hair, known as micromotors, have successfully been used to cure bacterial infections in mice using bubbles.  

New Scientist reports a team from the University of California San Diego used the micromotors to administer a daily dose of antibiotics in the stomachs of mice and found improved results compared to more conventional methods.

The tiny drug delivery vehicles contain a magnesium core that reacts with gastric acid. This generates bubbles which both propel the micromotor around and reduce stomach acid levels so antibiotics aren't destroyed when released.

