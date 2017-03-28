Robots hurt US employment and wages, says new study

Chris Monroe/CNET

A new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research says the adoption of robots in various US industries is negatively correlated with regional employment and wages.

Of course, these findings do not speak to the overall economic effect of robot adoption (such as the productivity gains they inevitably offer). But they do confront head on the conventional wisdom that most or many jobs displaced will likely be supplanted by new work opportunities.

The researchers behind the paper examined various industries between 1990 and 2007, controlling for regional market variables by examining international markets concurrently. They found that every one robot per thousand workers reduced the employment-to-population ratio by around a quarter of a percent. It also reduced the wages by as much as half a percent.

While the study has not been peer reviewed, the findings and methodology are available in a 91-page report.