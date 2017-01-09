Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Up Next Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

19:07 Close Drag

For our second day at CES 2017, we talk about all the robots at the tech show in Las Vegas, including LG's small home-assistant called the Hub Robot. The company also created two bigger robots, which are designed to be greeters and vacuum cleaners at airports.

Plus, we discussed T-Mobile newest promotions to gain customers, the future of smart homes and Razer's new gaming laptop that sports three screens.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Robots conquer CES 2017 (The 3:59, Ep. 157) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher

New products from CES 2017: The CNET team shows you the latest gear from the Las Vegas tech show. Check it out right here.



Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. Check it out here.