Robot-made burgers offer cheap taste of the future

Creator via Facebook

A San Francisco restaurant will offer a $6 burger prepared by a robot from the end of June.

Alex Vardakosta and mechanical engineer Steven Frehn are opening Creator for lunch on Wednesdays and Thursdays on June 27, and say it will become "the first restaurant to automate the preparation of a major food category from start to finish."

The burgers are made by two 14-foot-long machines, each of which costs less than $1 million, Vardakostas told the Wall Street Journal and can prepare up to 120 burgers an hour -- but they hope to improve this number over time.

Now Playing: Watch this: This robot flips burgers

Creator isn't the first California restaurant to take this approach -- Flippy started assisting human workers at a Pasadena burger joint in March and returned to work in May after a hiatus.