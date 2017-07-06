Rob Kardashian's Instagram deleted after posting revenge porn

Prince Williams

Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian of the Kardashian family has had his Instagram account deleted after he allegedly posted intimate photos of his former fiancée, model Blac Chyna, after the pair apparently fought.

Instagram deleted the photos and video of Chyna allegedly with another man, after which Kardashian allegedly reposted them along with a tirade claiming Chyna had cheated on him, before the account disappeared, according to Heavy. It is unclear whether Kardashian or Instagram deleted the account, but Kardashian then took his tirade to Twitter.

Chyna responded on Snapchat, where she claimed that Kardashian had physically abused her. The two apparently split in December of 2016, after the birth of their daughter in November.

Kardashian lives in California, where revenge porn -- posting intimate images without the consent of the subject -- is illegal.