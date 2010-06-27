Road Trip Pic of the Day, 6/27: What is this?

Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Update (Sunday, 9:38 p.m. Pacific): The answer to today's challenge--which an astounding 551 people got right--is the United States Bullion Depository, usually known as Fort Knox. The depository is located at Fort Knox, an Army installation just south of Louisville. Please come back and play tomorrow's challenge.

This building, including the cautionary fence surrounding it, does not look very inviting. If you aren't too threatened, and know what it is and where it is located, you could win a prize in the CNET Road Trip Picture of the Day challenge.



Have those answers? please e-mail them to me no later than 6 p.m. Pacific time Sunday (to daniel--dot--terdiman--at--cnet--dot--com, including "Picture of the Day" in the subject line). I'll choose a winner at random from among everyone who sends in both pieces of the correct answer. Please forgive me if you don't hear from me if you're not the winner. I get dozens of responses each day.

Also, I've turned off comments because some people have been posting the correct answers there. I hate to shut down discussion, but I want you to figure out the answer on your own.

One caveat: no individual can win more than two prizes. But at the end of the trip, I'll draw a name from among all the daily challenge winners and give out something a little more substantial.

