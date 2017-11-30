Rise of the toy battle bots

Earlier this year two massive mega bots battled it out in one of the most anticipated, expensive robotics events in recent history. Years of development and engineering were on display as giant robots piloted by humans duked it out on the internet. It was most likely an experience battle bot civilians like you and me will never experience.

Now, however, fighting a robot war inside a mech warrior is possible thanks to Chinese-based company GJS Robot. GSJ Robot has been producing affordable functional battlebots since 2016. Its first fighting robot was Ganker, a fast and nimble bot that does battle with a large sword. Ganker is currently available for $399 at Gankerrobot.com and other robotics retailers. The robot is controlled via smartphone phone app and has sensors all over its body that can detect when it's been struck by the enemy robot. The scoring system tracks every time the robots make contact and scores the fight accordingly. The app also has buttons for preset fighting stances and attack moves. The robot gets around fast on omni-directional wheels and is customizable with different weapons like an large axe and robot parts such as a mountable POV camera for FPV fighting. Ganker is popular in robot-fighting tournaments around the world because of its rugged frame and high speeds.

GEIO, GJS Robot's first FPS Battle Bot was announced a few weeks ago and uses visual recognition, can see with its onboard camera and is more like a first-person shooter game with the ability to play in first-person view. GEIO connects to your phone via Wi-Fi and broadcasts its view to your phone's screen via the GEIO smartphone app. Your phone screen displays a heads up display from the robots POV allowing you to chase and target other GEIO bots in the battle. You can fire up to 100 rounds of virtual bullets before having to reload. When you get hit by another GEIO robot your phone vibrates just like an FPS video game, adding to the excitement and tension. As you get hit by your opponent, your health bar decreases until eventually it's game over for one of the battle bots. GEIO is currently available for $200.

GEIO can track and target enemies on its own thanks to AI technology similar to that being used in some self-driving cars today. GEIO also uses totems which are simply a cardboard box that have special designs printed on the sides. The bot can scan these totems to unlock different weapons in the game. These weapons can then be used to do things like freeze the enemy or decelerate the enemy's speed. The totems can also be used for different game settings like scavenger hunt or a robot race.

The robot gets around 40 minutes on a full battery charge and it's easy to pair with a phone. GJS Robot is working on peripherals like an exoskeleton suit and power gloves for Ganker so you can control the robot with your own body. It's also developing VR goggles for the GEIO so you can play inside from the FPV much like the FPV drone-racing leagues we've seen the past few years. The idea of being inside one of these robots doing battle sounds like a ton of fun and I look forward to the gaming potential these robots bring to the gaming industry and robotics development.

