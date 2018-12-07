RIP Captain America's beard, Avengers 4: Endgame's biggest loss

Hawkeye's family may be gone. Shuri is in limbo. Half of the universe vanished with a snap at the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War. And yet, beyond actually seeing Captain America cry, the biggest heartbreak from the first Avengers: Endgame trailer came from his sudden lack of a beard.
It's a relatively minor detail in a sprawling, big-budget superhero crossover, but the fans have spoken, and they want their bearded Cap back.
Captain America actor Chris Evans has been silent on the matter, but we know how he really feels. Just look at that Twitter bio picture. What's that on his face?
In the face of constant rumors that Avengers: Endgame (might) be Evans' last appearance as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, consider this a potential eulogy for Infinity War's true breakout star...Cap's beard.
