Ringo Starr reunites with Paul McCartney: Fans can't 'Let It Be'

It was more than just "A Day in the Life" when the two surviving Beatles decided to "Come Together" to record over the weekend.

Tech Culture

This is something you don't see Eight Days a Week. The two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, reunited to record music together this weekend, and Starr shared photographic evidence on Twitter.

Starr is currently creating the follow-up to 2015's "Postcards From Paradise," Rolling Stone reports. The magazine notes that Starr and McCartney last collaborated on Starr's 2010 LP "Y Not."

The remaining Beatles are enough musical star power for almost anyone, but Starr turned it up to 11 by also tweeting out a photo of Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh joining the pair. (Walsh and Starr are brothers-in-law, married to sisters Marjorie and Barbara Bach.) He gets by, with a little help from his friends.

To no one's surprise, fans loved the mini magical mystery tour.

And one fan had a pretty good suggestion.

