RIM to give away Mac sync program

Research In Motion announced on Thursday that it will allow customers to download, free of charge, a program to synchronize their data between a Mac and a BlackBerry device. The program, PocketMac, has been available since 2004 and had sold for $29.

"This licensing agreement will help expand the reach of BlackBerry to another important market segment," Mark Guibert, RIM's vice president of marketing, said in a statement. Terms of the deal were not announced, but the companies said free downloads are expected to be available next month from RIM's Web site.