CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

RIM to give away Mac sync program

RIM will let customers download, free of charge, a program to synchronize their data between a Mac and a BlackBerry.

Research In Motion announced on Thursday that it will allow customers to download, free of charge, a program to synchronize their data between a Mac and a BlackBerry device. The program, PocketMac, has been available since 2004 and had sold for $29.

"This licensing agreement will help expand the reach of BlackBerry to another important market segment," Mark Guibert, RIM's vice president of marketing, said in a statement. Terms of the deal were not announced, but the companies said free downloads are expected to be available next month from RIM's Web site.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real