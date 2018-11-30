Right-wing activist Laura Loomer handcuffs herself to Twitter's NYC office

Getty Images

Laura Loomer, a right-wing provocateur who was banned from Twitter last week, handcuffed herself to a door at the tech firm's New York headquarters on Thursday.

Holding up a megaphone and donning a yellow Star of David on her chest, Loomer accused the tech firm of applying a "double standard" and suppressing conservative speech, a video of the protest shows. New York police officers cut through the restraint after about two hours of protest.

Loomer was kicked off the social network for violating its rules against hateful conduct after she criticized Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, who will be one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress. In the tweet, Loomer called Omar "anti-Jewish" and "pro-Sharia."

Twitter, which has been under pressure to combat hate speech, denied it booted Loomer from the platform for her political beliefs.

"The account holder was suspended for violating our policies," the company said in a statement, adding that it had notified authorities of Loomer's protest. "We apply the Twitter Rules impartially and not based on ideology."

Other right-wing commentators including Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos have accused the company of stifling free speech. Both Jones and Yiannopoulos have been banned from the social network.

This isn't the first time Loomer has accused Twitter of political bias. In September, Loomer started shouting during Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's congressional testimony but her words were drowned out by Rep. Billy Long, a Republican from Missouri, who pretended to be an auctioneer.

Last year, Uber and Lyft banned Loomer after she complained about Muslim drivers on Twitter. Loomer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

