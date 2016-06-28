​Ride service Lyft may be shopping itself around

Lyft, the second-largest ride-sharing service in the US behind Uber, might be looking for investors. Or, maybe, a sale.

The company has hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners, according to a report Monday from The Wall Street Journal. Qatalyst has been involved in sales of other tech companies, including LinkedIn's recent monster deal with Microsoft.

Qatalyst declined to comment. Lyft did not respond to a request for comment.

Another reason for enlisting Qatalyst could be to raise additional partners, including car makers. General Motors has already invested $500 million, or about 10 percent of Lyft's $5.5 billion value, in a push for driverless cars. GM could be one of the potential customers for a Lyft deal. China's largest ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing, partnered with Lyft last year.

Update, 9:30 a.m. PT: Adds response from Qatalyst.