Hello and welcome! It's nice to see you again. There's a new episode of Stream Economy, the games/movies/TV show I made just for you. Enjoy, and catch the show links after the jump!
Here's what we covered on this week's show:
- Jamie Foxx is officially playing Spawn in the upcoming movie from creator Todd McFarlane and Blumhouse Pictures. But who could co-star alongside him? I have some ideas...
- E3 is on the horizon, and studios are starting to drop game announcements like hot potatoes: Bethesda teases Fallout 76, and Nintendo unveils a whole bunch of new Pokemon for fans.
- Andrew Lincoln could be walking away from his role as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead; Norman Reedus could fill the void left behind with the help of a mountain of money from AMC.
- Mark Serrels goes off on Solo: A Star Wars Story and the Star Wars cinematic universe, because life's no fun without tough love.
- I head to an Arrested Development S5 event where fans talked about why they'll be voting Bluth at the polls this November, and I also ask Tony Hale what kind of campaign Buster Bluth would run if he decided to campaign for office.
Thanks for watching, friends! If you're super mad about any of my recommendations, come yell at me on Twitter. Next week, we'll be honoring the fallen TV shows given the ax this past season -- bring your best mourning veils.
(P.S. We publish Stream Economy on Fridays over on the CNET YouTube channel. If you're dying to see the show the day it releases, head on over, subscribe and enable notifications. Plus, you'll receive my undying gratitude. Yes, that means I'll even be grateful for you if I die and come back as a zombie.)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.