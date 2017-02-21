New 'Rick and Morty' clip is never gonna let fans down

"Rick and Morty" fans eagerly awaiting the third season can be forgiven for practically breaking their clicking fingers when they saw this YouTube video posted by Adult Swim Australia on Monday.

Just check out the video's title: "Rick and Morty - EXCLUSIVE! SEASON 3 Opening Scene."

Fans knew season three was in the works, thanks to writer Mike McMahan's tweet Saturday showing the cover page of the script for the third season's first episode. But a clip so soon? You wouldn't get this from any other guy.

And uh, there is it. A Rickroll, with the famed Rick Astley "Never Gonna Give You Up" lyrics coming out of the characters' mouths. Don't tell me you're too blind to see.

McMahan addressed the joke on Twitter on Tuesday.

And he noted that a clip this early would've been bad news.

Adult Swim Australia was cute about their little joke, posting under the video: "Our sincerest apologies, there appears to have been a technical issue with our editing program, we will attend to this as quickly as possible."

At any rate, there's no known date yet for the third season launch of "Rick and Morty." We know the game, and we're gonna play it.

