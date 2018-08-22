Rick and Morty releases season 4 teaser, plans live concert

It's a good week for Rick and Morty fans. First, a new teaser for the season 4 came out on Tuesday. It's just 15 seconds long, but it transforms the mad scientist and his grandson (plus their pals) into anime-style superheroes. Rick looks a little like Cyclops from X-Men, and there's even a nod to the infamous Pickle Rick episode.

There are no clues as to what'll happen in the next season, but it's still a fun 15 seconds to watch.

Now comes word that fans who can get to LA on Oct. 6-7 for the Adult Swim Festival can also experience some live Rick and Morty goodness. The festival has added a Rick and Morty-themed concert, called The Rick and Morty Musical Ricksperience.

Composer Rick Elder, the man behind the show's music, will lead songs from the show with various "very special guests." A blurb on the event site promises that "there's going to be an actual orchestra, with trombones and stuff."

Rick and Morty was renewed in May for an additional 70 episodes, and series creator Justin Roiland has promised no more lengthy waits between seasons. It's expected to return to Adult Swim in 2019.