Rick and Morty gets 70-episode renewal

Season four of everyone's favorite time/universe-traveling supercriminal sociopath and his grandson is confirmed... and so, most likely, are seasons five through ten. LET'S GET SCHWIFTY.
Rick and Morty season three aired earlier last summer on Adult Swim, but it still sounds like we won't see any new episodes until 2019. In the meantime, keep yourself entertained by hunting down Szechuan sauce and its underwhelming flavor. Or maybe find these Pickle Rick pops, if you dare (the flavor can't be worse than the sauce, right?).
The animated series was the No. 1 comedy on television last year with millennials (we out heeeeere) and with the pickup comes the announcement that the Rickmobile will be traveling the country again this year beginning next week in Atlanta.
If the show keeps its seasons to ten episodes, 70 eps is a lot more seasons -- but Dan Harmon told EW last year he wishes they had done 14-episode seasons.
I mostly blame myself for doing 10 instead of 14. I'm still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I've learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, "Yeah but you're the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we're not listening to you now." The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it's so easy that we'll earn additional episodes.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.