Rick and Morty back in production, pledges no more long waits

Adult Swim

Settle in with some Szechuan sauce, Rick and Morty fans, because there's nothing but good news where your favorite show is concerned.

Not only has the cult Adult Swim animated show been renewed for 70 more episodes, but season four is back in production and series creator Justin Roiland is promising no more long breaks between new seasons.

"We're super excited that, for the first time ever, we're locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security," Roiland told Polygon this week. "(Co-creator Dan) Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer's room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We're not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. ... It's going to be really cool."

Roiland didn't reveal when fans can expect new shows, but he promised they'll be worth however long the wait will be.

"Even just being in the writers room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are ... it's going to be great," he said.

