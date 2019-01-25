Resident Evil TV series may be coming to Netflix

Capcom

Resident Evil might take a bite out of Netflix Originals.

The streaming giant is developing a TV series based on Capcom's survival horror game series, entertainment news site Deadline Hollywood reported Thursday.

It'll be a global Netflix Original from Constantin Film, the production company behind the billion-dollar six-movie series inspired by the games, the site reported.

The project is apparently still in the early stages of development, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that it'll include the action sequences and Easter eggs the franchise is known for.

The report's certainly well-timed, since the incredible remake of 1998 game Resident Evil 2 hits physical and digital shelves on Friday. A live action trailer for the new game came out Thursday.

The movie series, which ended with 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, was helmed by Paul WS Anderson and starred Milla Jovovich.

We've heard whisperings of a reboot that'll take its cues from Resident Evil 7, the terrifying 2017 entry in the game franchise, and Variety reported in December that Constantin Film hired Johannes Roberts to direct. It's unclear how this reboot is connected to the reported Netflix series.

Neither Netflix nor Constantin Film immediately responded to requests for comment.

