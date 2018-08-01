Reserve the Galaxy Note 9 right now

Samsung

Samsung's next big phone -- literally huge, that is -- is most likely the Galaxy Note 9. It's expected to be announced on Aug. 9 at an event in New York. But there's no need to wait until then to claim one. You can reserve the newest Galaxy phone right now.

As reported by Droid Life, you can use the Shop Samsung app to reserve the phone now and have it delivered by Aug. 24. This reservation is technically not a preorder, but that also means you don't have to buy it if you change your mind.

Now Playing: Watch this: New Pixel 3 XL and Note 9 leaks

The Shop Samsung app also shows a trade-in program that offers up to $450 off the future Galaxy phone, but sadly it doesn't list price, storage options or colors.

We noticed the reservation worked on the Android version of the Shop Samsung app and not the iOS one. To catch up on everything we expect for the new phone, you can read our Galaxy Note 9 rumor roundup here.