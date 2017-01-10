Report: robot spending will hit $188 billion by 2020

Up Next Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?



While robots were a big part of the conversation at CES 2017, that was largely driven by cute consumer bots like the Kuri, and by smart home and IoT systems, such as Amazon's Alexa, which are robot-like minds detached from the traditional robot bodies.

Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

But in the long term, research firm IDC sees these strains as less important than commercial and industrial robots, which, along with drones and other robot-related services, could become a $188 billion worldwide market by 2020, only a few short years away.

14 The robots of CES 2017

In a news release announcing the publication of its updated Worldwide Commercial Robotics Spending Guide, John Santagate, research manager, Supply Chain at IDC Manufacturing Insights, said, "This growth is really fueled by a combination of technology improvements, expanded use cases, and acceptance in the market. Innovators in the field of robotics are delivering robots that can be used to perform a broader range of tasks, which is helping to drive the adoption of robotics into a wider base of industries."

More about the report, and the future of the robotics business, can be found here.