Report: Mini Super Nintendo is on the way

Nintendo plans to follow the success of its NES Classic mini gaming console with the release of a mini version of the Super Nintendo "in time for Christmas this year," Eurogamer reports.

This news comes after Nintendo announced that it would no longer make the NES mini gaming console, which became a hard-to-find item when it was released late last year. CNET's Scott Stein called the mini console "your childhood in a brilliant little box." The all-in-one console came with 30 classic NES games, including Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo did not immediately return a request for comment.