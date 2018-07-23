Report: Google's Nest wants to create smart home devices for senior citizens

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Nest is reportedly looking to integrate smart home devices into senior living facilities to help people live independently longer.

The smart home device maker has been communicating with experts and senior living facilities to pitch the incorporation of its devices, according to a Monday CNBC report. The company has suggested ideas for modifying its products for the elderly, such as using its motion sensors to automatically turn on lights when people want to use the bathroom at night or to warn people who move a lot in extreme heat that they could become dehydrated.

Nest is also reportedly exploring the idea of using its tech to predict life-threatening falls. Sensors could track changes in movement and other warning signs of a potential fall, CNBC reports.

It's still too early to know if these ideas will materialize, according to CNBC. Nest didn't immediately comment publicly.

Grant Wedner has been leading Nest's efforts in this space, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. His job title on LinkedIn simply says "Something Interesting at Google ." Wedner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The smart home device maker isn't the only tech company with an eye on the elderly. Amazon's health team has reportedly discussed making tech for older people, too. Other companies are also using home sensors to send data to seniors' loved ones through an app.