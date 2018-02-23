James Martin/CNET

You may have another way to charge your Apple things soon.

Apple's newest iPhones support the wireless Qi charging standard, but Apple has another proprietary spin on contactless charging on the way, called AirPower. Announced and briefly seen at last year's September iPhone event, the AirPower mat could debut next month, according to a new rumor via 9to5Mac, originally posted on Friday on Japanese blog Macotakara.

Take this all with many grains of salt, but spring seems like a sensible release window for a product that's expected well before Apple's next iPhones arrive.

This news comes on the heels of a Bloomberg report on next-gen AirPods arriving later this year.

AirPower promises faster charging, and a single mat that can charge the Apple Watch Series 3, recent iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X models, and AirPods, once a new contactless charge case is released. The Apple Watch S3 will work directly with AirPower without an adapter.

According to Apple, however, the Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods will work with AirPower, but not with Qi charge accessories. So, if you want an easy way to wirelessly charge lots of Apple things at once, Qi won't do it. AirPower's price is still unknown, and so is its release date. Meanwhile, wireless Qi chargers can be had for less than $20, but the iPhone 8 and X only support Qi charging up to 7.5 watts.

