Report: A Breaking Bad movie could come from creator Vince Gilligan

Frank Ockenfels/AMC

We've had a prequel series to delve deeper into one of the greatest TV shows of all time, and now another chapter in the Breaking Bad universe is potentially in the works.

Both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter are reporting that Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad and prequel series Better Call Saul, is working on a movie that will be in Walter White's universe.

"Greenbrier" is the title being floated around for a project incredibly light on details. We don't know if the movie will be another prequel to the epic events of Walter White's descent into a life of crime, or if it will cover new ground in the future. A possible story line would track "the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom," according to The Albuquerque Journal, which brought the news, Albuquerque being the original filming location for the series.

Involvement from stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul is also up in the air, though for one of their characters a story line set in the future might bring certain difficulties.

Sony Pictures Television, which produced Breaking Bad and has a three-year deal with Gilligan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breaking Bad had five seasons to chronicle the slow, maddening descent from suburban banality into criminal underworld for Walter White, a chemistry teacher diagnosed with lung cancer. To fund his treatment, he makes some of the best crystal meth going around with the help of former dropkick student Jesse Pinkman.

Gilligan's current project, Better Call Saul, chronicling Saul Goodman's small-time lawyer who takes his own journey into criminal activities, is up to its fifth season, airing in 2019.