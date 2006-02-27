CNET también está disponible en español.

Culture

Reflex action for camera makers

Now that digital gear has taken over the mainstream, the Nikons of the world are shifting their focus to the high end.

Digital cameras have expanded well behind the realm of geeks, so major camera companies are moving into high-end gear.

Matsushita to debut digital SLR camera

The company behind Panasonic brand aims to grab a slice of the fast-growing market for high-end digital cameras.
February 27, 2006

Cameras for pros, amateurs and even eBay sellers debut at the Photo Marketing Association show.
February 24, 2006

Digital moves to top-tier cameras

As more companies sell high-end digital cameras, they could force venerable photography brands out of business.
The New York Times
February 25, 2006

Samsung, Pentax debut new digital SLR cameras

The camera partners announce several higher-end models that feature interchangeable lenses.
February 24, 2006

blog Fuji, Kodak and Konica Minolta announce a common standard for digital pictures and video.
February 23, 2006

Canon, Nikon revamp digital camera lines

Two major digicam manufacturers add higher resolution sensors, vibration reduction and wireless networking.
February 22, 2006
