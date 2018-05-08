Reese's Peanut Butter Cups only follows one person on Instagram

Getty Images

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups apparently only has eyes for Reese Witherspoon on Instagram.

The candy brand's Instagram account only follows one other account, and it's the Legally Blonde and A Wrinkle In Time star the company shares a name with. Twitter user @julp first brought this face to light Sunday, and a Mashable report further highlights a long social media history between Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese Witherspoon.

🚨🚨🚨 the one person the @reeses account follows on instagram is @RWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/g3LHpSzeoP — miss lambie (@julp) May 7, 2018

For instance, just before Halloween last year, Witherspoon posted a quick clip to Twitter of her hiding the peanut butter cups from her kids.

And one year earlier, in 2016, the candy company wasn't above making a cheesy joke on Twitter.

Disclosure: The author of this post is allergic to peanut butter. Please do not send Reese's Peanut Butter Cups here.