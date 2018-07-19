Community-based Reddit chat rooms are being released to more subreddits each day, a year after beta tests began.
Each subreddit can opt to add a chat room as a casual conversation alternative -- one that doesn't require refreshing to update -- and it'll be added to a directory.
Reddit product designer ityoclys outlined his experience of beta testing the new chat features with small groups of Redditors over the last year in a blog post.
"I was initially afraid that most people would bring out the pitchforks and… unkind words. I was pleasantly surprised to find that most people are actually quite nice," he wrote.
"The nature of real-time, direct chat seems to be especially disarming. Even when people initially lash out in frustration or to troll, I found that if you talk to them and show them you're a regular human like them, they almost always chill out."
Since this feature is still evolving, Reddit wants people to share their ideas and experiences with u/reddit_chat_feedback, which has been added it to the top of everyone's chat contacts list.
Earlier this month, the r/thanosdidnothingwrong subreddit banned half of its subscribers -- more than 350,000 Redditors -- in a stunt inspired by Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos.
Discuss: Reddit's chat rooms are bringing back fast-paced conversation
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.