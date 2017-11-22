Reddit sees red over proposed net neutrality changes

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Claire Reilly/CNET

The FCC's chief has dubbed it a "failed" attempt at "micromanaging the internet." Digital civil liberties activists call it a principle that must be upheld.

Now Reddit has weighed in on net neutrality, and its users are seeing red.

Net neutrality is the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally and that internet service providers can't prioritize their content over competitors'.

But this week, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai revealed his plan for a full repeal of the Obama-era regulations. The move has been seen as a big win for broadband and wireless companies, but digital rights groups say it could open the door to internet providers dictating how their users access the internet.

And those internet users are getting fired up.

Reddit's homepage, the so-called "front page of the internet," was painted with crimson on Tuesday night as dozens of subreddits lit up the social network, all linking to the same thing: the pro-net neutrality website called Battle for the Net.

Backed by digital rights groups Free Press, Demand Progress and Fight for the Future, Battle for the Net gives visitors a direct link to call and lobby their members of Congress over net neutrality.

"This is your last chance to stop ISPs from messing up your Internet," the site reads.

The site has been upvoted on popular subreddits like r/books, r/NYKnicks and even r/Nascar upwards of 20,000 times each.

It's not the first time issues around net neutrality have made their way onto Reddit -- the site is often a hotbed of discussion around issues to do with regulation of technology and the internet -- but this week's move by the FCC has galvanized users.

After all, any time you mobilize book lovers and Nascar fans into the same movement, you know it must be big.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far.