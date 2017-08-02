Reddit co-founder tells Kimmel the site affects productivity

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Perhaps you're one of those who enjoys being part of one Reddit community or another.

Do you find yourself endlessly chatting with fellow humans and, well, forgetting your job?

I ask because on Tuesday night, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and offered touching humor about the site.

"For those who don't know, explain what Reddit is. Because there are people who don't know," began Kimmel.

"Those are the productive people," joked Ohanian.

At least, I think he was joking. No one in the audience seemed to laugh at all. Was there a sense of guilt overcoming them?

Reddit is exactly the sort of site that can immerse you beyond time. Ohanian explained that, to him, the site is "the front page of the internet." Well, you have to get your marketing-speak up front, don't you?

He said that each community is a microcosm in which people can talk about what's most important to them. People are amazed, he said, that there are others who are interested in NFL teams with bird mascots. It is, indeed, a beautiful way to not feel alone.

In Ohanian's case, his current enthusiasm is videos of children falling over. His wife, tennis superstar Serena Williams, is pregnant. He said these videos show him how resilient little beings are.

He's also into animals being jerks. You'd think, being in Silicon Valley, he'd already had enough of that. But no.

Ultimately, though, he said that as he scanned Reddit, the site gave him more reasons to be hopeful than not.

We can conclude, therefore, that to lift your spirits you should spend more time discussing matters with people just as weird as you are. And less time working.

