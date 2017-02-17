Redback spider takes on snake in venomously viral video





Warning: this video contain animal-on-animal violence and NSFW language.

You film a video of a venomous redback spider battling a venomous juvenile brown snake. You put it on your business Facebook page. You watch in wonder as 6 million viewers hit play. North Vic Engines, an engine reconditioning specialist in Australia, did just that on Wednesday and spawned a viral spider-on-snake video.

North Vic Engines wrote, "We had a visit today from a baby snake. Lucky our pet redback found it and killed it for us!"

Some Facebook viewers called out North Vic Engines for posting the hard-to-watch video, to which the business replied, "It was interesting, people generaly like interesting things. If you dont like it, dont watch it, dont like our page. No problem. But its nature, happens every day, long before you and i were around."

The filming quality doesn't exactly meet the level of something like "Planet Earth II," but it depicts the reality of just how brutal nature can be.

The redback bears a passing resemblance to the black widow spider found in the US. The female's notable feature is a swathe of red markings across the back. It's highly venomous and not to be trifled with, as the unfortunate snake learned.

North Vic Engines later posted a follow-up video showing another brown snake ensnared in a spider's web at the company's workshop.

The amateur online video may be polarizing, but scientists have looked into snake-and-spider topics before, notably with a recent study of a tarantula in Brazil found eating a snake for a meal. The redback, however, seemed to be reacting to the intrusion into its web, rather than looking to turn the snake into dinner.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

