Red Hydrogen phone coming to Verizon and AT&T

The Red Hydrogen phone will be available on Verizon and AT&T once it's released later this year. That widespread availability is a nice feather in the cap for the Hydrogen, a $1,200 Android phone that's said to boast a revolutionary 3D display. The phone is the first consumer handset from Red, the company better known for its high-end digital cameras used to create Hollywood films.

The Hydrogen phone was first announced in August 2017. It has a 5.7-inch screen that's designed to offer a 4-View (4V) "holographic mode" which displays a "better than 3D image" without glasses, according to Red founder Jim Jannard. The phone can also display standard 2D images.

According to the Verizon press release, Red is also launching the Hydrogen network, "an exclusive network of channels with 4-View content," including movies, music and games.

The makers of the Hydrogen recently stated that the phone was now expected in August, albeit with upgraded cameras that had not been previously announced. The phone will also be on display in Los Angeles at the AT&T Shape event on June 2 and 3.

Originally published 7:31 a.m. PT. Updated 10:07 a.m. PT with additional context on the hardware and the Hydrogen network.

