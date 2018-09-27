Red Hydrogen Phone apologizes for titanium variant delays, offers aluminum version for free

Red

Entitled "The post I don't want to make," Red Digital Cinema CEO Jim Jannard admits in an internet post that "the first run of Ti [was] a disaster."

Ti is the nickname of the titanium version of the Red Hydrogen One phone. Priced at $1,595 (and $1,195 for the regular aluminum model), the Red Phone is hotly anticipated for its top-notch cinematic-quality camera. Many popular films including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Martian and Transformers were shot on Red cameras, and the Red Phone would be the company's first foray into the mobile industry.

Red announced that it will start shipping the aluminum model starting in October. The titanium model, however, will ship at a later date, with Jannard citing supplier issues. It has been 14 months since users' preorders began for that variant.

"If I were a Ti preorder customer, I would be pretty pissed off," wrote Jannard. "So I assume that is the common reaction for all of our customers in this position."

To help defuse the issue, Red will ship those who preordered the titanium version an aluminium Red Hydrogen phone. When the titanium units are available, the company will send those variants out to the same users for free. Customers are allowed to keep both versions.

Carriers including AT&T, Verizon and Telcel will also sell the phone in aluminum starting in November.