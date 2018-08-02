Red Hydrogen One holographic phone gets FCC approval

Red/FCC

The wait to get your hands on camera maker Red's Hydrogen One phone is a little shorter today.

The phone, which is expected to deliver cinema-quality video and features a holographic display, has passed the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) approval process, as reported by CNET sister site ZDNet. As part of the process, a user manual was posted on the FCC's website as well as an image showing the internals of the device.

The Hydrogen One phone was first announced in August 2017. It has a 5.7-inch screen that's designed to offer a 4-View (4V) "holographic mode" which displays a "better than 3D image" without glasses, according to Red founder Jim Jannard. The phone can also display standard 2D images.

Red stated in May that the phone would arrive this month on Verizon and AT&T. The launch is delayed, however, because the phone failed one part of the carrier certification and requires a fix to to redo a piece of tooling, Jannard said in a post to Red's user forum. A new launch date with the carriers and the preorder delivery is expected to follow.