Red Dead Redemption 2 delayed until October

The release of the highly anticipated sequel to Red Dead Redemption will be delayed until 26 October.

The news follows two previous delays, when publisher Rockstar assured fans that the game would be released in autumn 2017 and then pushed the date back to spring 2018.

"While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish. We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it," Rockstar said in a statement.

The company released a selection of new screenshots with its statement and promised more information in the coming weeks.