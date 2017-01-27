Real Pokemon pokeballs you can throw in battles are the next big thing

1:04 Close Drag

Out of all the toys at the 2017 Toy Fair in London, the item that excited me the most were the Throw 'n' Pop Pokeballs.

Made by Tomy, the object of the game is to let your ball fly, unleash your Pokemon and win with a higher number of stars than your opponent. Watch Andrew Hoyle and I face off in an epic encounter using these spring-hinged, collapsible, overpriced plastic dice.

The Throw 'n' Pop Pokeballs are available to buy online now and at many retailers. They're priced at £11 or $13 each (roughly AU$18), if you've gotta catch 'em all.