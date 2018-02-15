CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

'Ready Player One' trailer offers a Steven Spielberg tribute

When retro pop-culture rules your film, it's kind of impossible not to give your own legendary director a nod. Or a roar.

The latest trailer for "Ready Player One" drops plenty of retro references, but one is an homage to its own director, Steven Spielberg. Look for the T-rex from Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" in the footage released on Thursday. (And while the movie and Ernest Cline book are obsessed with the 1980s, technically "JP" is a 1993 film. But close.)

In the new trailer, as in the others, teen Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) practically lives in the virtual-reality world of the OASIS. When James Halliday, the OASIS' creator, dies and leaves behind a VR treasure hunt with very real consequences, Wade struggles to win the ultimate prize.

It's all set to a beautifully creepy cover of "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

null
81
2018 sci-fi, fantasy and geek movies to get excited about

"Ready Player One" is scheduled to open March 30 in the US and UK and March 29 in Australia.

Next Article: Bitcoin: Big in investing, but still lousy for buying a sandwich