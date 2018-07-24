Ready Player One is now on Blu-ray: Every way to watch

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros

Ready Player One's Easter egg-filled journey through the virtual world of the Oasis hits Blu-ray on Tuesday, making the movie available for physical purchase at stores and online.

The Steven Spielberg-directed movie, which stars Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke, is available in packages that include 4K Blu-ray, Blu-Ray 3D, normal Blu-ray or DVD. The movie is not currently expected to hit any particular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Ready Player One has been available to purchase digitally since July 3, arriving to digital stores like iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now.

You can link any of the aforementioned digital stores to Disney's Movies Anywhere service, giving you the ability to watch your purchased copy on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.