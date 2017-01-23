Superman fights Batman again, this time for Razzies Worst Actor

Enlarge Image Warner Bros

Who ya got: Supes, or the Caped Crusader?

Nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, honoring the worst movies of the year, came out Monday, the day before the Academy Award nominations are set to be announced. And it looks like it's going to be another super-powered brawl for it all.

"Zoolander No. 2," starring Ben Stiller, tops the nominations list with nine nods, but "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" is right behind it with eight.

Both Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill (aka Batman and Superman) are up for Worst Actor. They're battling Stiller, Gerard Butler (for "Gods of Egypt" and "London Has Fallen"), Robert De Niro (for "Dirty Grandpa"), and Dinesh D'Souza (for "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party").

In a statement, the Razzies organization called "Batman v Superman" a "WTF comic-book battle royale."

Worst Actress nominees include Megan Fox for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," a cross-dressing Tyler Perry for "BOO! A Madea Halloween," Julia Roberts for "Mother's Day," Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) for "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party," Naomi Watts for "Divergent Series: Allegiant" and "Shut-In," and Shailene Woodley, also for "Divergent Series: Allegiant."

The Worst Picture category includes all of the films the Worst Actor nominees appear in except "London Has Fallen," and adds in "Independence Day: Resurgence."

But the funniest Razzies category is Worst Screen Combo.

Even the nominations alone are phrased to please. Affleck and Cavill make the list as "Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever)." Costumes and hair-styling can be part of the pairings here, as Johnny Depp is nominated along with "His Vomitously Vibrant Costume" for "Alice Through the Looking Glass," as is "Tyler Perry and That Same Worn-Out Wig" for "Boo! A Madea Halloween."

Another BFF makes the Worst Combo list when Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson show up for "Zoolander No. 2," nominated as "Ben Stiller and his BFF (Barely Funny Friend)."

But the movie the Razzies appear to really, really hate is "Collateral Beauty," which earns a nod for "The Entire Cast of Once-Respected Actors" (including Edward Norton, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightly and Will Smith).

The awards were founded in 1981 by copywriter John J. B. Wilson and publicist Mo Murphy. The entire list of this year's Razzie nominees is available on the site. Winners will be announced on Feb. 25, the day before the Oscars. May the worst hero win.

