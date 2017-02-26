Holy embarrassment! 'Batman v Superman' loads up on Razzies

Batman fought Superman, but you might say, it was the ticket-buyers who lost.

On Saturday, the day before the Academy Awards get handed out for outstanding achievements in movies, the Golden Raspberry Awards were given out to the worst movies of the past 12 months.

And holy embarrassment, Batman, you might say it was a Super year for feeble films.

The title characters of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," played by Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, won for worst screen combo, and their film also won worst screenplay, worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor and for worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

But in a year where politics dominated the news cycle, it made sense that a political movie shared the Razzies' pain. 'Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party," based on a book by Dinesh D'Souza, tied "Batman v Superman" for most Razzies by also claiming four.

"Hillary's America" won the big award -- worst picture -- as well as worst director and actor for D'Souza (playing himself and also narrating) along with worst actress for the unnamed woman who portrayed Hillary Clinton.

"And the reason you're giving it to me is that you're very upset that Trump won," D'Souza said in the Razzies video announcing the winners. "You haven't gotten over it, you probably never will."

The Barry L. Bumstead Award for a movie that "cost a lot, and lost a lot," went to "Misconduct," starring Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins. It cost $11 million (converting roughly to £8.8 million and AU$14.3 million), the awards site reports, but grossed only $15,150 (roughly to £12,150 and AU$19,700).

Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig won the worst supporting actress award for her role in "Zoolander 2."

There was one positive award given. Former Razzie nominee Mel Gibson won the new Razzie Redeemer award, honoring "a humbling transformation from crap-meister to creative genius, or at least the inkling of a solid attempt." Gibson was honored for directing the Oscar-nominated "Hacksaw Ridge."

"From rant to rave, miracles do happen," Razzies video narrator Bill A. Jones notes while announcing Gibson's award.

