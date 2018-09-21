Razer's tiny new headset means no more Princess Leia buns for game streamers

Razer

Want a headset that doesn't make your head look twice as big?

Razer recently announced the Razer Ifrit, which is a low-profile headset that combines in-ear headphones with an adjustable condenser microphone. Because of its small footprint, the Razer Ifrit is geared toward streamers who want to show off their face while recording. But it's also an option for anyone who wants a headphone/microphone combo that doesn't completely take over their face.

The lightweight gaming headset trend seems to be catching on among manufacturers. MadCatz showed off its own tiny headset at CES, and there are plenty of others on Amazon (like this one and this one).

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

The Razer Ifrit comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, but you can also connect it through USB with the Razer USB Audio Enhancer. That means you can connect it to your PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation and many other devices.

The Ifrit is available now on the Razer website. It costs $100/£100/AU$170. The Razer USB Audio Enhancer is included with the Razer Ifrit, but you can also buy it separately for $20//£20/AU$35.