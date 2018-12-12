Eyeing a new keyboard, mouse or accessory for your PC-gaming setup? Now you can use your idle PC to help pay for it.
On Wednesday Razer announced Razer SoftMiner, a program which you can run in the background of your PC that rewards you with Razer Silver -- which can then be redeemed for rewards.
But although it seems like you're being rewarded for doing nothing, there may be some hidden costs.
Razer says you can earn about 500 Razer Silver in a day, granted you have a strong internet connection and a powerful GPU. But 500 Silver isn't that much. A $5 Razer gift card costs 1,500 Silver (so you'd have to mine for about three days), select Steam games are worth 7,000 Silver (14 days of mining), while a Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse is 51,000 Silver (102 days of mining).
Meanwhile a Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard costs 280,000 Silver (the equivalent of mining 560 days). At that point, is it worth it? The Huntsman Elite keyboard costs $200, £200 or AU$340, which doesn't seem too valuable for 560 days of mining.
Also, Razer says the points expire 12-months after they were first earned, which would make it a lot harder to rack up a large balance for higher ticket items.
Not to mention the costs of internet, electricity and a slowed PC (Razer admits in its SoftMiner FAQ that "your PC will likely run slower than its usual speed" while mining). Maybe it's worth it if you already have a PC that's on 100 percent of the time, or run an underutilized server. Or maybe not.
Still, if you already have a Razer Silver balance or want a cheap reward you can always give SoftMiner a shot -- Razer is giving 1,000 Silver to the first 5,000 signups. But if you've got your eyes on the bigger stuff, maybe Razer SoftMiner isn't the best way to get it.
Razer SoftMiner lets you gain rewards with your idle PC -- is it worth it?
