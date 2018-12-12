Razer SoftMiner lets you gain rewards with your idle PC -- is it worth it?

Razer

Eyeing a new keyboard, mouse or accessory for your PC-gaming setup? Now you can use your idle PC to help pay for it.

On Wednesday Razer announced Razer SoftMiner, a program which you can run in the background of your PC that rewards you with Razer Silver -- which can then be redeemed for rewards.

Have a gaming rig on idle at home? Here's a new way to score Razer Silver: launch Razer SoftMiner on your PC and start racking up Silver—one step closer to the reward you want, for doing nothing at all.



Check out Razer SoftMiner now: https://t.co/PRND2BQ3xU pic.twitter.com/qrHXCdQrjC — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) December 12, 2018

But although it seems like you're being rewarded for doing nothing, there may be some hidden costs.

Razer says you can earn about 500 Razer Silver in a day, granted you have a strong internet connection and a powerful GPU. But 500 Silver isn't that much. A $5 Razer gift card costs 1,500 Silver (so you'd have to mine for about three days), select Steam games are worth 7,000 Silver (14 days of mining), while a Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse is 51,000 Silver (102 days of mining).

Meanwhile a Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard costs 280,000 Silver (the equivalent of mining 560 days). At that point, is it worth it? The Huntsman Elite keyboard costs $200, £200 or AU$340, which doesn't seem too valuable for 560 days of mining.

Also, Razer says the points expire 12-months after they were first earned, which would make it a lot harder to rack up a large balance for higher ticket items.

Not to mention the costs of internet, electricity and a slowed PC (Razer admits in its SoftMiner FAQ that "your PC will likely run slower than its usual speed" while mining). Maybe it's worth it if you already have a PC that's on 100 percent of the time, or run an underutilized server. Or maybe not.

Still, if you already have a Razer Silver balance or want a cheap reward you can always give SoftMiner a shot -- Razer is giving 1,000 Silver to the first 5,000 signups. But if you've got your eyes on the bigger stuff, maybe Razer SoftMiner isn't the best way to get it.